Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 DECLARED at ignou.ac.in: See how to check here

IGNOU June TEE Results 2022 has been declared at the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 06:03 PM IST

IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 DECLARED at ignou.ac.in: See how to check here
IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi Nation Open University (IGNOU) June TEE Results 2022 has been declared at the official website-- ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU TEE 2022 began on July 22 and it will end on September 5.  The exam was conducted at 831 examination centres across the country including 18 overseas centres and 82 centres in Jails for Jail Inmates. As many as 7.6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.

IGNOU June TEE Results 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in
  • Click on IGNOU June TEE Results 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read: RSOS Rajasthan State Open School 10, 12 result 2022 DECLARED at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in: How to check here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RSOS Rajasthan State Open School 10, 12 result 2022 DECLARED at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.