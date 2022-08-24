IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 DECLARED at ignou.ac.in: See how to check here

IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi Nation Open University (IGNOU) June TEE Results 2022 has been declared at the official website-- ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU TEE 2022 began on July 22 and it will end on September 5. The exam was conducted at 831 examination centres across the country including 18 overseas centres and 82 centres in Jails for Jail Inmates. As many as 7.6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.

IGNOU June TEE Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in

Click on IGNOU June TEE Results 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

