Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IGNOU June TEE 2022 to begin from July 22 : Details here

IGNOU June TEE exam will start on July 22. Exams will be conducted from July 22 to September 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

IGNOU June TEE 2022 to begin from July 22 : Details here
IGNOU June TEE 2022 | Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU June TEE exam will start on July 22. According to the IGNOU June TEE exam date sheet 2022, the exams will be conducted from July 22 to September 5. June TEE admit card 2022 will be released shortly on the website. 

Candidates who registered for IGNOU June Term-end exam 2022 will be able to check and download their admit card on the official website--ignou.ac.in. As per the official statement, IGNOU June assignments as per the courses will be required to submit on the set date as released by the university.

IGNOU will be conducting June TEE exams 2022 in various examination centres adhering to all the Covid-19 protocols. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card while appearing for the exam.

Read: NEET UG 2022 row: 5 women who forced aspirants to remove innerwear have been arrested

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU June TEE 2022 to begin from July 22 : Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.