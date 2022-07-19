IGNOU June TEE 2022 to begin from July 22 : Details here

IGNOU June TEE 2022 | Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU June TEE exam will start on July 22. According to the IGNOU June TEE exam date sheet 2022, the exams will be conducted from July 22 to September 5. June TEE admit card 2022 will be released shortly on the website.

Candidates who registered for IGNOU June Term-end exam 2022 will be able to check and download their admit card on the official website--ignou.ac.in. As per the official statement, IGNOU June assignments as per the courses will be required to submit on the set date as released by the university.

IGNOU will be conducting June TEE exams 2022 in various examination centres adhering to all the Covid-19 protocols. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card while appearing for the exam.

