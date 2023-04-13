Search icon
IGNOU June TEE 2023 final datesheet released at ignou.ac.in, direct link here

The final datesheet for Term End Examination for June 2023 is available to candidates on the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the final datesheet of IGNOU June TEE 2023 today. Candidates can go through the final datesheet for Term End Examination for June 2023 on the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

According to the final datesheet released by the varsity, the term-end examination will start on June 1 and end on July 6, 2023. IGNOU June TEE 2023 exam will be held in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Hall Tickets of the eligible students will be released on the University website soon. Students are advised to visit the University website (www.ignou.ac.in) regularly and download their Hall Ticket and follow the instructions printed on the Hall Ticket. 

Answers to the question paper will only be accepted in the language(s) in which the programme is offered. Answer scripts attempted in any other language will not be evaluated and cancelled without any information. However, students have the option to attempt the examination of the course(s) in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium (except for language programmes). 

IGNOU June TEE 2023 final datesheet: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU TEE June 2023 final datesheet link 
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 final datesheet: direct link

