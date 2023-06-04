IGNOU June TEE 2023 date sheet OUT: See all important details here

IGNOU June TEE 2023 | Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date sheet for the June 2023 Term End Examination (TEE) practical exam. Candidates who have registered to appear for the IGNOU June TEE 2023 can check the complete datesheet from the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU June TEE practical exams will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be conducted between 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift or afternoon shift will be conducted between 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU June TEE 2023: How to check date sheet