IGNOU June TEE 2022: Apply for term-end exam at ignou.ac.in, know how to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the application process for June 2022 Term End Examination (TEE 2022). Candidates can apply for IGNOU TEE June 2022 exam through the official website - ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU TEE June 2022 exam form is available on the official website. Last date to submit the application forms by June 25.

"Online link for submission of the examination form by the students for June-2022 Term-end Examination is now open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof. The students may submit online examination form accordingly," IGNOU said in a statement.

For each theory and practical examination conducted by IGNOU, thr examination fee is Rs 200. The IGNOU exam fee can be paid through credit card, debit card, or net banking. The June TEE 2022 is expected to be held from July 22 till September 5.

The last date to submit the Project/Dissertation/Field Work Journals/Internship reports for June 2022 TEE has been extended till June 15 by IGNOU.

IGNOU June TEE 2022: Steps to apply

Go to the official website- ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Online submission of examination form for June 2022 TEE" link.

Read all the instructions about IGNOU June TEE 2022.

Click on the ‘Proceed to fill the online application form’ tab.

Enter your programme code, enrollment number, and select your exam centre region.

Pay the IGNOU June 2022 TEE exam form fee