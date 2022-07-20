Search icon
IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at ignou.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download

Candidates will be able to download their IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card via the official website - www.ignou.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

File Photo

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) June TEE 2022 Admit Card has been released for candidates who registered for the IGNOU June Term-end exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit card via the official website - www.ignou.ac.in. Candidates will require their enrollment number and program to access their admit card.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card Direct Link

For the unversed, IGNOU June TEE will be conducted from July 22 to September 5, 2022. 

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card' link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login page will now open 

Step 4: Enter your enrollment number and program to login

Step 5: Click on Submit 

Step 6: IGNOU June TEE 2022 Admit Card will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check the details on the Admit Card and download the same. Take a printout as well, for future use. 

IGNOU will be conducting the June TEE 2022 exams in two different shifts - Morning and Afternoon. The Morning session will be held between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Date Sheet Link 

Given the current Covid-19 situation, IGNOU said, "Students may note that there can be a possibility of a last-minute change of examination Centre due to Covid-19 situation or any other reason. In
such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective Regional Centers."

