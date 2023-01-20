Search icon
IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card RELEASED at ignou.ac.in, get direct link here

Candidates can download the IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card through the official website at www.ignou.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

File photo

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for IGNOU June Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates can download the IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card through the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Today (January 20) is the last date to apply for TEE JUNE-2022. Candidates who applied after January 18, 2023 can download the IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit cards from January 21 onwards.

“Hall Ticket of students submitted examination form on or after 18.01.2023, will be available on 21.01.2023 (14:00 hrs) onwards”, reads the official website.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on the “Hall Ticket Link for Online Programme for TEE June-2022” on the homepage, 
  • Enter your login detail
  • Click on the ‘submit’ button.
  • IGNOU June TEE admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and keep its hard copy safe for further need.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card

