IGNOU TEE 2022: Application deadline extended, details here

IGNOU TEE 2022 registration deadline extended| Photo: PTI

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has extended the deadline for the term-end examination (TEE) 2022 form submission to June 30. Candidates can now submit the IGNOU June 2022 TEE exam form without a late fee. The IGNOU TEE form submission last day was June 25 earlier.

The candidates will have to pay an exam fee of Rs 200 for each theory and practical exam. The IGNOU June TEE 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 22 till September 5. The last date for online submission of IGNOU exam form 2022 with the late fee of Rs.1,100 plus Rs. 200 per programme has been extended till July 10 (up to 12 am).

Learners can submit their IGNOU TEE assignments, final project, dissertation, field work journals, and internship reports through the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

