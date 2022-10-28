Search icon
IGNOU July Admission 2022: Application date extended for Undergraduate, Postgraduate courses at ignou.ac.in, details her

Candidates who want to take admission to the courses offered by IGNOU would be required to register themselves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 06:53 AM IST

File photo

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to apply for IGNOU July admission 2022 for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. Candidates can now apply for IGNOU July admission 2022 till October 31, 2022.

Candidates can apply Online or in ODL mode of admission through the official website of IGNOU admission--ignouadmission.samarth.edu.inand apply. Check the IGNOU July admission 2022 link mentioned below to apply on the official website.

"Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode (except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 31st October 2022," reads a notification on the official website. 

IGNOU July Admission 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the IGNOU official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
  • Click on the new registration link (if not already registered) otherwise login
  • Login using your User name and password
  • Check the application form
  • Fill in the IGNOU July session 2022 application form
  • Upload the required documents and details
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Take a print out for further references

IGNOU July Admission 2022: direct link

