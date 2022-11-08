Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IGNOU July 2022 registration deadline extended: Revised date, other important details here

IGNOU July 2022 session registration deadline has been extended.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

IGNOU July 2022 registration deadline extended: Revised date, other important details here
IGNOU July 2022 | Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the registration process for IGNOU July 2022 session till November 11. Candidates who want to apply can register online at the official website-- ignou.ac.in. IGNOU has tweeted through his handle, "Last date for Fresh Admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 11 November."

IGNOU admission 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode (except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 11th November 2022”
  • Key in log in details and Submit your application
  • Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Read: GATE 2023 application correction window has been opened at gate.iitk.ac.in: Last date to make changes, steps here

The university has also extended the registration deadline for IGNOU December Term End Examination 2022 till November 10. While the TEE December 2022 assignment submission deadline for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes has been extended till November 30.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star
Check out these 5 foods to maintain a healthy liver
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Malaika Arora birthday: 5 times the actress turned heads with her stunning photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 507 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.