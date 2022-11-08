IGNOU July 2022 registration deadline extended: Revised date, other important details here

IGNOU July 2022 | Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the registration process for IGNOU July 2022 session till November 11. Candidates who want to apply can register online at the official website-- ignou.ac.in. IGNOU has tweeted through his handle, "Last date for Fresh Admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 11 November."

IGNOU admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode (except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 11th November 2022”

Key in log in details and Submit your application

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The university has also extended the registration deadline for IGNOU December Term End Examination 2022 till November 10. While the TEE December 2022 assignment submission deadline for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes has been extended till November 30.