IGNOU July 2022 Admission: Registration date extended for UG, PG, ODL programmes till November 15

The last date to apply for July 2022 admission for Undergraduate, Post Graduate, Online and Online Distance Learning Programme except for certificate and semester-based programmes has been extended again by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Candidates can register for the IGNOU July 2022 admissions till November 15, 2022.

IGNOU took to its Twitter handle and tweeted, “The last date of "Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode (except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 15th November 2022".

Candidates can apply through the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in. Further, the website reads,” Admission for Certificate and semester-based Programmes is closed for July 2022 admission cycle. In a particular admission cycle, the facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.”

IGNOU July 2022 Admission: Steps to register