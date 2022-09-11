IGNOU July 2022 admission last date extended, know how to apply

Candidates now have till September 22, 2022, to submit their applications for admission to the IGNOU's July 2022 programme. The last day for new enrollment in all ODL/Online Mode programmes for the July 2022 Session has been extended once more. Candidates can apply through the official website for IGNOU admissions at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
IGNOU Admission 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
On the homepage, click on the new registration link
Login using your User name and password
Fill out the application form
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Take a printout for further references