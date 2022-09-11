IGNOU July 2022 admission last date extended, know how to apply

File photo

Candidates now have till September 22, 2022, to submit their applications for admission to the IGNOU's July 2022 programme. The last day for new enrollment in all ODL/Online Mode programmes for the July 2022 Session has been extended once more. Candidates can apply through the official website for IGNOU admissions at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU Admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the new registration link

Login using your User name and password

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a printout for further references