IGNOU opens re-registration for July 2021 session, check last date to apply here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has opened the re-registration for July 2021 cycle. The candidates can submit their forms at ignou.samarth.edu.in. The last date for the submission of re-registration forms is June 15, 2021.

Re-registration means registering for the next year/semester of a Programme. It is only applicable to students enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate/ semester-based programmes of two-three year duration.

The official notice reads, “You can re-register for the next year/ semester irrespective of whether you have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester. Please go through your programme details and the related rules carefully.”

Steps to apply for IGNOU re-registration July 2021:

Step 1: Visit IGNOU's Samarth portal ignou.samarth.edu.in.Step 2: Log in with the required detailsStep 3: Click on the link that says “re-registration July 2021”Step 4: Submit the required forms.Step 5: Keep a printout of this for the future.

Direct Link: https://ignou.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login

IGNOU has extended the deadline for submission of assignments for TEE June 2021. Those who have not yet submitted the assignment can now submit up to May 31. The last date for submission of Assignments for TEE June 2021 has been extended for both online and offline (physical) submission.

Students can visit the official website of IGNOU ignou.ac.in for the latest updates.