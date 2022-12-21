IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Check revised dates, how to apply here

IGNOU Entrance Exam January 2023 | Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Entrance Exam 2023 application deadline has been extended till December 25. Candidates who want to apply for the exams can still register from the official website-- ignou.ac.in. Originally, the last date to apply for the IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023 was December 20.

The IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 2023 for BEd and BSc courses will be for January 2023 session and the PhD course will be for July 2022 session. Candidates will have to fill out registration fees of Rs 1000 and which are non-refundable. If any information is found incorrect or misleading, the candidate is liable for cancellation by the University at any time.

Read: NEET SS 2022 Counselling: MCC releases important notice for Round 1 candidates, read here

IGNOU Entrance Exam January 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in

Click on the link that reads “Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023 (Date extended up to 25th December 2022”

Select the link and register if you are a new user

Fill in the details and pay the fees

Submit the form and download it

Take a printout of the same and keep it safe.

Candidates must note that adding incorrect information/suppression of information would lead to rejection of the application form as per IGNOU Rules.