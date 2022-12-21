Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Check revised dates, how to apply here

IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023 registration deadline has been extended till December 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Check revised dates, how to apply here
IGNOU Entrance Exam January 2023 | Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Entrance Exam 2023 application deadline has been extended till December 25. Candidates who want to apply for the exams can still register from the official website-- ignou.ac.in. Originally, the last date to apply for the IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023 was December 20. 

The IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 2023 for BEd and BSc courses will be for January 2023 session and the PhD course will be for July 2022 session. Candidates will have to fill out registration fees of Rs 1000 and which are non-refundable. If any information is found incorrect or misleading, the candidate is liable for cancellation by the University at any time.

Read: NEET SS 2022 Counselling: MCC releases important notice for Round 1 candidates, read here

IGNOU Entrance Exam January 2023: How to Apply

  • Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in
  • Click on the link that reads “Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023 (Date extended up to 25th December 2022”
  • Select the link and register if you are a new user
  • Fill in the details and pay the fees
  • Submit the form and download it
  • Take a printout of the same and keep it safe. 

Candidates must note that adding incorrect information/suppression of information would lead to rejection of the application form as per IGNOU Rules.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
How to date during this festive season? Here’s an expert guide to help you
Take a look at India's cheapest electric car PMV EaS-E, you can book one at Rs 2,000
Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured boyfriend?
5 times Kriti Sanon proved that she's a style icon
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optic Illusion: Can you spot the predator in the picture?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.