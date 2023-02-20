Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration: Last date today to apply at ignou.ac.in, know how to apply

IGNOU January 2023: Interested candidates can apply through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration: Last date today to apply at ignou.ac.in, know how to apply
File photo

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to conclude the January 2023 session registration process today, February 20, 2023. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. 

“The Last Date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 20th February 2023 with late fee of Rs 200/-,” reads the official notification.

IGNOU January 2023: how to apply

  • Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
  • Click on the “The Last Date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 20th February 2023 with late fee of Rs 200/-.” link
  • Tick the box to proceed with the re-registration process.
  • Register yourself with the required details. Sign in to the portal.
  • Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee. Download the confirmation page 
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ghaziabad: Two killed, several injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Loni
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.