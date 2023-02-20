IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration: Last date today to apply at ignou.ac.in, know how to apply

File photo

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to conclude the January 2023 session registration process today, February 20, 2023. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

“The Last Date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 20th February 2023 with late fee of Rs 200/-,” reads the official notification.

IGNOU January 2023: how to apply