IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration: Last date today to apply at ignou.ac.in, know how to apply

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 07:54 AM IST
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to conclude the January 2023 session registration process today, February 20, 2023. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
“The Last Date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 20th February 2023 with late fee of Rs 200/-,” reads the official notification.
IGNOU January 2023: how to apply
- Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
- Click on the “The Last Date of Re-Registration for the January 2023 Session has been extended till 20th February 2023 with late fee of Rs 200/-.” link
- Tick the box to proceed with the re-registration process.
- Register yourself with the required details. Sign in to the portal.
- Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee. Download the confirmation page
- Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.