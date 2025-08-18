'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
'Skibidi' to 'Delulu': Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

Viral video: Faissal Khan REVEALS Aamir Khan has an illegitimate child OUT of WEDLOCK after having affair with..., furious netizens react

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment

Building Scalable Intelligence in Software Systems: How Sai Charan Ponnoju Turns Engineering Insight into Research Contributions

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey of Param Sundari duo

'Amazing Act of Devotion...': A 60-year-old Beggar donates Rs 1.83 Lakh to renovate a temple

Priyanka Chopra stuns in satin emerald dress at Jonas family celebration, SEE PICS

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Check out Dos and Don'ts to keep in mind while fasting

Bhumi Pednekar stuns in Rs 1.18 lakh royal purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao, SEE PICS

EDUCATION

IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended its deadline for the registration of July 2025 admission. Students can register themselves on the official portal of the institution at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 07:16 PM IST

IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process
IGNOU has extended deadline for registering for July 2025 admissions

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended its deadline for the registration of July 2025 admission. This has come as a relief for the students who have not been able to register themselves for the new academic session in IGNOU. The deadline applies to the registration process for admission to all degree and diploma courses under the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. Students can register themselves on the official portal of the institution at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The registration for July 2025 admission in IGNOU has been extended till August 31.

What is required for registration for admission in IGNOU?

For completing the registration process, eligible candidates must provide details, including their username, full name, email address, password, and mobile number and submit their required documents. According to the guidelines issued by IGNOU, the candidates would need to submit specific documents in a given format.

They have to upload on the portal a scanned copy of their passport size photograph and signature in JPG format. The size of the documents should not be beyond 100 KB. Other documents will also be validated if they are under 200 KB in JPG or PDF formats. Candidates have to keep in mind that the uploaded documents should not exceed the given size and are in the required format, failing which the portal will not accept the documents.

How to register for IGNOU admission 2025?

In case a candidate mistakenly makes double payment, one part of the total amount will be directly refunded to the candidate's account.

Follow these steps for registration:

-Visit the official website: ignou.samarth.edu.in

-Log in using Enrollment Number and Password

-Go to the dashboard and choose the Registration option

-Now, select your preferred course and pay the fees

-Download the application form and save it for future use

IGNOU is one of the top open universities in India and has been featured in the NIRF Rankings 2024. It is a national resource center for open and distance learning in India, that offers courses from certificate and diploma, to undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral level programs. \

 

ALSO READ: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration process to begin at mcc.nic.in, know date, how to apply, more details

