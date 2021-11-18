IGNOU Exam 2021: Register for December TEE exam at ignou.ac.in – Check last date, direct link

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the form link to apply for IGNOU December TEE 2021. Interested students can go through the official website, ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply is December 15, 2021.

Students can fill the application form with a late fee of Rs. 1100 from December 16 to 31, 2021. However, the application fee for the examination is Rs. 200 per course.

IGNOU has also extended the last date to apply for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the July 2021 session. Students can register for UG and PG programmes till November 22.

As per the official notice, “The December, 2021 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from 20th January, 2022 and conclude on 22nd February, 2022 (28 working days). Online link for submission of the examination form by the students for December-2021 Term-end Examination is now open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof.”

Official notice also adds, “The University will try to accommodate the students in the examination centre opted by them. (In case, the sitting at the centre has exhausted, the student may choose the nearest/alternate exam centre under the jurisdiction of the same Regional Centre).”

However, the University has the right to shift the students from one exam centre to another exam centre due to Covid-19 Protocols or any other reason.

IGNOU December TEE 2021: Steps to fill term-end examination form

- Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

- On the homepage, go to the 'Alerts' section and click on 'Link for Term-end Examination form Submission for December 2021'.

- Click on the link that reads, 'Proceed to fill examination form'.

- Enter programme code, enrolment number and examination centre region to log in.

- Enter your required details, submit documents and pay the application fee.

- Click on 'submit' and also take a printout for future reference.

Click on the direct link - IGNOU December TEE 2021 exam form.