IGNOU December TEE 2022 result declared: See where and how to check

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the TEE December 2022 result today (February 27). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their IGNOU December TEE 2022 result from the official website-- ignou.ac.in. All the registered candidates who took the exam can check and download their IGNOU Term End December 2022 Exam Result now.
IGNOU TEE December Result 2022: How to download
Recently, Indira Gandhi National Open University revised the IGNOU June TEE 2023 date sheet. As per the official IGNOU date sheet, the exam will begin on June 1 and will be conducted till July 6, 2023, on different dates.