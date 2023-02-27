Search icon
IGNOU December TEE 2022 result declared: See where and how to check

IGNOU has declared the result for December TEE at the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Result out| Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the TEE December 2022 result today (February 27). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their IGNOU December TEE 2022 result from the official website-- ignou.ac.in. All the registered candidates who took the exam can check and download their IGNOU Term End December 2022 Exam Result now. 

IGNOU TEE December Result 2022: How to download 

  • Registered candidates should go to the official website ignou.ac.in
  • On the homepage, they should click on the result tab
  • In the next step, they will have to click on the link which reads “December 2022 Exam Result (New)”
  • After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to key in their login details
  • Post submitting the details, the TEE December 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Go through the same and take its printout for future reference. 

Recently, Indira Gandhi National Open University revised the IGNOU June TEE 2023 date sheet. As per the official IGNOU date sheet, the exam will begin on June 1 and will be conducted till July 6, 2023, on different dates. 

