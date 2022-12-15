IGNOU December TEE 2022: Rescheduled dates for cancelled exams out, check important dates here

IGNOU Decembe TEE 2022 rescheduled exam dates out | Photo: PTI

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released rescheduled exam dates of Term End Examinations (TEE) December 2022 for cancelled courses. Candidates who applied to appear for these exams can check the new schedule from the official site of IGNOU-- ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also download their admit card from the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

Courses MLII-104, BNS-042 and BPCC-110 were cancelled by the institute due to some reasons. MLII-104 and BPCC-110 were earlier scheduled to be conducted on December 12. These exams will now be conducted on January 5 and 6, 2023 respectively. BNS-042 was scheduled to be held on December 13, 2022, which will now be conducted on January 5.

The December TEE examination began on December 2 and will end on January 9, 2023. The examination is conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. December 15 is the last date to submit the assignments for IGNOU TEE December 2022.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has recently launched two online degree programmes, BCA and MCA, to be taught to students in India and abroad in online mode. The objective of these courses is to improve the gross enrollment ratio (GER) in India. Interested candidates can register for these online programmes at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.