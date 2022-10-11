IGNOU to conduct campus placement drive tomorrow: Here are all important details

IGNOU campus placement | Photo: PTI

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is going to conduct a campus placement drive tomorrow, October 12 in association with the regional centres of Delhi, NCR. The Campus Placement Cell (CPC), IGNOU campus placement drive will start at 10 am at the BR Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. As per an IGNOU statement, the IGNOU placement drive is being done with Globiva.

Candidates who are participating in the IGNOU placement drive will need to carry a photocopy of their resume, IGNOU identity card and a passport-size photograph at the time of the interview. The resume, the university statement said, should also mention the IGNOU enrolment number. The list of selected and shortlisted candidates will be declared at the end of the day.

IGNOU campus placement drive: Eligibility

Students who have graduated from IGNOU are eligible to participation in the campus placement drive.

