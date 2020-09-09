IGNOU B.Ed 2020 exams: Hall tickets released, check @ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for the June Term and Examination (TEE) for B. Ed programmes. Candidates who have registered for June (TEE) examinations can download their hall tickets from IGNOU's official website ignou.ac.in.

All the examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate degree and diploma programs at IGNOU are being conducted from September 17. The exams for various subjects will continue till October 16. It is to be noted that IGNOU Term-End Examination for the B. Ed 2020 program will be conducted only for the final year students.

All the exams will be conducted in two shifts. he first shift will run from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will run from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU will conduct this examination at a total of 900 examination centers.

Steps to download the admit card for IGNOU BeD 2020 exams: Step 1. Visit the official website-ignou.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the link for the admit card.

Step 3. In the newly opened webpage, fill in the required information.

Step 4. IGNOU BEd 2020 Hall Ticket will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5. Download the hall ticket and take a print out for future reference.