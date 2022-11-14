IGNOU December TEE 2022: Application window to close tomorrow, details here

IGNOU December TEE | Photo: PTI

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) December Term End Examination (TEE) form submission will be closed on Tuesday (November 15). Interested and eligible candidates can register for the IGNOU December TEE till November 15, 11:59 pm.

The last date for application to IGNOU December TEE was November 10 earlier, but it has now been extended to November 15. "Last date to Apply Online for TEE DEC-2022 is November 15, 23:59 PM (extended) without late fee," as mentioned on the IGNOU website.

Candidates will have to pay an application of Rs 200 per course as an application fee. From November 16 to 25 with a late fee of Rs 1,100 plus Rs 200 per course.

Read: AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment result tomorrow: Important dates, how to check

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration: How to apply

Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in

Click on December TEE 2022 exam form submission link

In the new window, enter enrollment number, programme, exam centre region

Choose the exam paper, centre and pay the exam fee

Click on submit

Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

IGNOU December TEE 2022: Exam details

The IGNOU December TEE 2022 will be conducted from December 2 to January 5 in two shifts. The morning shift is from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the fresh admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode will be closed on November 15. The deadline to submit the final project/ dissertation/ field work journals/ internship reports is November 30.