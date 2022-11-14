IGNOU December TEE 2022: Application window to close tomorrow, details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) December Term End Examination (TEE) form submission will be closed on Tuesday (November 15). Interested and eligible candidates can register for the IGNOU December TEE till November 15, 11:59 pm.
The last date for application to IGNOU December TEE was November 10 earlier, but it has now been extended to November 15. "Last date to Apply Online for TEE DEC-2022 is November 15, 23:59 PM (extended) without late fee," as mentioned on the IGNOU website.
Candidates will have to pay an application of Rs 200 per course as an application fee. From November 16 to 25 with a late fee of Rs 1,100 plus Rs 200 per course.
IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration: How to apply
IGNOU December TEE 2022: Exam details
The IGNOU December TEE 2022 will be conducted from December 2 to January 5 in two shifts. The morning shift is from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the fresh admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode will be closed on November 15. The deadline to submit the final project/ dissertation/ field work journals/ internship reports is November 30.