Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IGNOU December TEE 2022: Application window to close tomorrow, details here

IGNOU December TEE application window will close tomorrow at 11:59 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

IGNOU December TEE 2022: Application window to close tomorrow, details here
IGNOU December TEE | Photo: PTI

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) December Term End Examination (TEE) form submission will be closed on Tuesday (November 15). Interested and eligible candidates can register for the IGNOU December TEE till November 15, 11:59 pm. 

The last date for application to IGNOU December TEE was November 10 earlier, but it has now been extended to November 15. "Last date to Apply Online for TEE DEC-2022 is November 15, 23:59 PM (extended) without late fee," as mentioned on the IGNOU website.

Candidates will have to pay an application of Rs 200 per course as an application fee. From November 16 to 25 with a late fee of Rs 1,100 plus Rs 200 per course.

Read: AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment result tomorrow: Important dates, how to check

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in
  • Click on December TEE 2022 exam form submission link
  • In the new window, enter enrollment number, programme, exam centre region
  • Choose the exam paper, centre and pay the exam fee
  • Click on submit
  • Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

IGNOU December TEE 2022: Exam details 

The IGNOU December TEE 2022 will be conducted from December 2 to January 5 in two shifts. The morning shift is from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the fresh admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode will be closed on November 15. The deadline to submit the final project/ dissertation/ field work journals/ internship reports is November 30.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple's wall, ceiling decorated with 550 gold layers, IN PICS
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week
Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 expected today for over 4 lakh candidates at bpsc.bih.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.