IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration process deadline extended: Check new dates, how to apply, late fee details here

IGNOU December TEE 2022 | Photo: PTI

The last date for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) forms submission for December Term End Examination (TEE 2022) has been extended till November 10. Interested candidates can now apply for the IGNOU December TEE 2022 till November 10 on the official website- exam.ignou.ac.in.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 per course and between November 11 to 15 with a late fee of Rs 1,100. IGNOU December TEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from December 2 to January 5 in two shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration: How to apply

Click on IGNOU December TEE 2022 form link at ignou.ac.in

Enter the details and upload the documents

Pay the IGNOU December TEE 2022 application fee

Click on submit

Download and take a printout for further reference.

Meanwhile, the deadline to submit the final project/ dissertation/ field work journals/ internship reports through online mode for DEC-2022 TEE is November 30. Also, the last date to submit assignments is October 31.