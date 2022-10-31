Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration process deadline extended: Check new dates, how to apply, late fee details here

IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration deadline has been extended till November 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration process deadline extended: Check new dates, how to apply, late fee details here
IGNOU December TEE 2022 | Photo: PTI

The last date for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) forms submission for December Term End Examination (TEE 2022) has been extended till November 10. Interested candidates can now apply for the IGNOU December TEE 2022 till November 10 on the official website- exam.ignou.ac.in.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 per course and between November 11 to 15 with a late fee of Rs 1,100. IGNOU December TEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from December 2 to January 5 in two shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration: How to apply

  • Click on IGNOU December TEE 2022 form link at ignou.ac.in
  • Enter the details and upload the documents
  • Pay the IGNOU December TEE 2022 application fee
  • Click on submit
  • Download and take a printout for further reference.

Read: MHT CET CAP 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org: Here's what candidates should next

Meanwhile, the deadline to submit the final project/ dissertation/ field work journals/ internship reports through online mode for DEC-2022 TEE is November 30. Also, the last date to submit assignments is October 31. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sunny Leone shows off her style quotient in uber cool top with printed jacket for Ginna promotions
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz: Bollywood actors who played transgender roles
Pankaj Tripathi birthday: From Mirzapur to Sacred Games, 6 times the actor gave amazing performances on screen
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Inflation alert: Sugar export ban extended by Centre till October 31, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.