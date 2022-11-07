IGNOU Admissions 2022 registration process for July 2022 session to end TODAY at ignou.ac.in

File photo

The registration process for IGNOU July 2022 session to end today (November 7). Candidates can register themselves online through the official website at ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the registration deadline for the July 2022 session was scheduled to end on October 31, 2022.

IGNOU, in its statement, said in a “particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.”

IGNOU admission 2022: How to apply