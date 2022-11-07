Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IGNOU Admissions 2022 registration process for July 2022 session to end TODAY at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU admission 2022: Candidates can register online through the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

IGNOU Admissions 2022 registration process for July 2022 session to end TODAY at ignou.ac.in
File photo

The registration process for IGNOU July 2022 session to end today (November 7). Candidates can register themselves online through the official website at ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the registration deadline for the July 2022 session was scheduled to end on October 31, 2022.

IGNOU, in its statement, said in a “particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.”

Also Read: Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 schedule released on rajneetug2022.in, details here

IGNOU admission 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the “ Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 7th November 2022” link
  • Enter your login details and Submit your application
  • Download, and take a printout for further reference
  • IGNOU admission 2022: direct link to apply
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Miyawaki Forest and Maze Garden, new attractions at Statue of Unity: IN PICS
Skin problem: What are the 6 different types of acne?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer mythological epic postponed, Om Raut announces new release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.