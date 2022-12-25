Search icon
IGNOU Admission 2023: Registration ends today for BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing entrance exam at ignou.ac.in

The online registration link is available on the official website of IGNOU– ignou.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 07:11 AM IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the registration process today (December 25, 2022) for the BEd, PhD, and BSc Nursing entrance exams 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in. On January 8, 2023, IGNOU will hold the entrance exam for admission to the BEd, PhD, and BSc Nursing programmes.

Before applying, candidates must confirm their eligibility requirements. The candidates must have their scanned signature and photo (less than 100 KB each) before continuing to fill out the form (less than 50 KB). The application fee must be paid with a credit card, debit card, or through online banking.

IGNOU 2022: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in
  • Click on the “ Application form for BED / PHD / BSC Entrance Test- January 2023” link
  • Click on the link for your exam 
  • Fill in the application form
  • Upload all documents required
  • Pay the application fees
