IGNOU July 2022 session registration deadline extended: Revised date, how to apply here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has extended the registration process for the IGNOU July 2022 session till October 27. Interested and eligible candidates can still apply for the IGNOU July 2022 session from the official website-- ignou.ac.in. Candidates will have to register themselves first and then log in and apply.

The IGNOU July 2022 session is for Online Distance Learning, ODL for the undergraduate and postgraduate programs. IGNOU is offering various online courses such as management, BA Programs such as gender studies, sociology, political science, music and other subjects. Candidates are advised to visit the official website-- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for more details.

IGNOU July 2022 session – How to apply