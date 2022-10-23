Search icon
IGNOU July 2022 session registration deadline extended: Revised date, how to apply here

IGNOU July 2022 session registration process has been extended till October 27.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

IGNOU 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has extended the registration process for the IGNOU July 2022 session till October 27. Interested and eligible candidates can still apply for the IGNOU July 2022 session from the official website-- ignou.ac.in. Candidates will have to register themselves first and then log in and apply.

The IGNOU July 2022 session is for Online Distance Learning, ODL for the undergraduate and postgraduate programs. IGNOU is offering various online courses such as management, BA Programs such as gender studies, sociology, political science, music and other subjects.  Candidates are advised to visit the official website-- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for more details. 

IGNOU July 2022 session – How to apply

  • Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in
  • Then click on the admission registration and then on new registration button and get yourselves registered
  • Enter the details and upload all the documents required
  • Pay the fees and click on submit button
  • Download and take a printout for your own reference.
