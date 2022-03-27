IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for Customer Service Agent posts – Check salary, eligibility

Indira Gandhi International Aviation Services Pvt Ltd is inviting applications for 1095 Customer Service Agent posts. The last date to apply is March 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the official website, igiaviationdelhi.com.

IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Customer Service Agent

No. of Vacancy: 1095

Pay Scale: 15,000 – 25,000/-

IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done 10+2/above from recognised Board

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online.

For All Candidates: 350/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website igiaviationdelhi.com.

IGI Customer Service Agent Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: January 05, 2022

Last date for online application submission: March 31, 2022

IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.

IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022 Notification: igiaviationdelhi.com