IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022 Bumper vacancies: Apply for 1095 Customer Service Agent posts, know how to apply

Indira Gandhi International Aviation Services Pvt Ltd is inviting applications for 1095 Customer Service Agent (CSA) Vacancy. The last date to apply is May 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, igiaviationdelhi.com.

IGI Aviation CSA Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Customer Service Agent

No. of Vacancy: 1095

Pay Scale: 15,000 – 25,000/- (Per Month)

IGI Customer Service Agent Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a 10+2/Above from recognised Board

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online.

For all candidates: 350/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website igiaviationdelhi.com.

Last date for online application submission: May 22, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.

Notification: igiaviationdelhi.com