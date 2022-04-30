IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022 Bumper vacancies: Apply for 1095 Customer Service Agent posts, know how to apply

Indira Gandhi International Aviation Services Pvt Ltd is inviting applications for 1095 Customer Service Agent (CSA) Vacancy. The last date to apply is May 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, igiaviationdelhi.com.
IGI Aviation CSA Vacancy 2022 Details
Post: Customer Service Agent
No. of Vacancy: 1095
Pay Scale: 15,000 – 25,000/- (Per Month)
IGI Customer Service Agent Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a 10+2/Above from recognised Board
Age Limit: 18 to 30 years
Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online.
For all candidates: 350/-
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website igiaviationdelhi.com.
Last date for online application submission: May 22, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.
Notification: igiaviationdelhi.com