IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022 Bumper vacancies: Apply for 1095 Customer Service Agent posts, know how to apply

IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, igiaviationdelhi.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Indira Gandhi International Aviation Services Pvt Ltd is inviting applications for 1095 Customer Service Agent (CSA) Vacancy. The last date to apply is May 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, igiaviationdelhi.com.

IGI Aviation CSA Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Customer Service Agent   

No. of Vacancy: 1095     

Pay Scale: 15,000 – 25,000/- (Per Month)

IGI Customer Service Agent Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a 10+2/Above from recognised Board        

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online.

For all candidates: 350/-              

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website igiaviationdelhi.com.

Last date for online application submission: May 22, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.

Notification: igiaviationdelhi.com 

