IFSCA recruitment 2023: Apply for Officer Grade-A posts, registration deadline extended

Interested candidates can apply at the IBPS portal ibps.in. The last date to apply is March 15.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) ia inviting applications for recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) - 2023. Interested candidates can apply at the IBPS portal ibps.in. The last date to apply is March 15.

The IFSCA recruitment drive will fill 20 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts. The phase 1 online test is scheduled to be held in March/ April 2023, followed by phase 2 exam in April/ May 2023.

Eligibility criteria
Candidate must not be more than 30 years as on February 1, 2023. The upper age limit will be relaxable for reserved categories.
candidate must have done Master’s Degree with a specialization in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance) / Econometrics, OR Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Master’s in Computer Application/ Information Technology, OR Bachelor’s degree in commerce with CA, CFA, CS, ICWA, OR Bachelor’s degree in Law or in any other discipline from a recognized University.

Selection procedure

Selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

IFSCA recruitment 2023: steps to apply

  • Visit IBPS portal ibps.in
  • Click on the IFSCA Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) - 2023 link
  • Register and create profile
  • Fill application form, upload doucments
  • Pay fee and submit application
  • Download form and take a printout.

IFSCA Notification

