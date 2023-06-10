Meet IFS Apala Mishra, doctor-turned-civil servant, left practice for UPSC, couldn't clear prelims 2 times, got AIR 9 (Photo: Insta/Apala Mishra)

UPSC success stories: Like every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for the UPSC Civil Services examination. Many clear it and many don't. The UPSC CSE exam is held every year in three stages -- prelims, mains, and interviews -- by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Most candidates want to become an IAS officer, which is the top post one gets after cracking the UPSC exam with high marks.

However, there are also people who want to join Indian Foreign Service (IFS). In this article, we will tell you about one such person who cleared UPSC with AIR 9 but chose to become an IFS officer. Her name is IFS Apala Mishra. But who is IFS Apala Mishra?

Apala Mishra is a 2020 batch IFS officer who cracked UPSC CSE exam with AIl India Rank (AIR) 9 in her third attempt. In her first two attempts, she even couldn't clear the prelims exam. However, with dedication and hard work, she nailed the UPSC exam. In her UPSC interview, she secured 215 out of 275 marks, which is considered high mark for any candidate in the UPSC interview. She used to study for 7-8 hours. IFS Apala started preparation for UPSC in 2018, but cracked it in 2020.

Before preparing for UPSC, she was a doctor, a dentist. She completed her graduation in BDS from Army College. However, she left her practice to prepare for UPSC. She did her schooling till class 10 from Dehradun, after that, she completed her class 12 from Delhi.

Born in 1997, she belongs to Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Amitabh Mishra is a colonel (retd), while her brother, Abhishek Mishra is a major in the Army. Her mother Dr Alpana Mishra is a professor at Delhi University.

