Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, got job with Rs 70 lakh salary, left it to become a…

Glaring safety innovation: Finland adopts reflective coating on reindeer antlers to curb road collisions

Meet actor, son of a superstar, who worked in many hit films, once got angry after costar slapped him on set, is now..

Viral video: Elephant calves sleep under ‘Z++ security’ as herd protectively stands guard

'If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it...': SC issues notices to NTA, Centre over NEET-UG

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor, son of a superstar, who worked in many hit films, once got angry after costar slapped him on set, is now..

Viral video: Elephant calves sleep under ‘Z++ security’ as herd protectively stands guard

West Bengal train collision: Railways to hold inquiry into Kanchenjunga train mishap on June 19

7 yoga poses for to improve lung capacity

8 deepest rivers of India

 7 animals that hunt elephants 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet actor, son of a superstar, who worked in many hit films, once got angry after costar slapped him on set, is now..

Meet star who has 116 dogs, bought Rs 45-crore luxurious property for them, once slept on footpath, now owns 40 houses

This superstar wanted to join Navy but became actor, was praised by Gandhi, got addicted to alcohol, gambling, died..

HomeEducation

Education

'If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it...': SC issues notices to NTA, Centre over NEET-UG

"Children have prepared for the exams, we cannot forget their labour," the court observed.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

'If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it...': SC issues notices to NTA, Centre over NEET-UG
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre over pleas alleging paper leaks and malpractices in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

"If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it should be thoroughly dealt with,” observes the Supreme Court.

The court also observed it can't forget the labour medical aspirants had put in to prepare for the one of the toughest entrance exams in the country.

"Children have prepared for the exams, we cannot forget their labour," the court observed.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Darshan case: Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra demand justice for Renukaswamy, say 'being a celebrity does not mean...'

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Which iPhone should you buy; check deal prices

DNA TV Show: Opposition's strategy for key post of Lok Sabha Speaker

Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's to remain in police custody till...

'Welcome to Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi': Congress in Kerala set tone for Lok Sabha bypoll

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement