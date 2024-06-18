Education

'If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it...': SC issues notices to NTA, Centre over NEET-UG

"Children have prepared for the exams, we cannot forget their labour," the court observed.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre over pleas alleging paper leaks and malpractices in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam.



"If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it should be thoroughly dealt with,” observes the Supreme Court. The court also observed it can't forget the labour medical aspirants had put in to prepare for the one of the toughest entrance exams in the country. "Children have prepared for the exams, we cannot forget their labour," the court observed.

