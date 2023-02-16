Search icon
IDBI SCO Recruitment 2023 notification released for 114 Specialist Cadre Officer posts, salary up to Rs 89000

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply through the official website www.idbibank.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 08:37 AM IST

File photo

IDBI Bank is inviting applications for Specialist Cadre Officers posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website www.idbibank.in. The application process will begin on February 21, 2023. The last date to apply is March 3, 2023. 

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 114 posts.

IDBI Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
Manager: 75 posts
Assistant General Manager: 29 posts
Deputy General Manager: 10 posts

IDBI Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
Candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.

IDBI Recruitment 2023 Pay Scale:

Deputy General Manager: Grade ‘D’ Rs. 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years)
Assistant General Manager: Grade ‘C’ Rs. 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years)
Manager: Grade ‘B’ Rs. 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 (12 years)

IDBI Recruitment 2023 Selection Procedure:
"The selection process for aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents uploaded in support. The Candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals," the official notice reads.

How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online through the website, idbibank.in (careers). No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.

IDBI Recruitment 2023 Notification

