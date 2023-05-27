IDBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1036 Executive posts at idbibank.in, salary up to Rs 34,000

File photo

IDBI Bank is inviting applications for Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply online at idbibank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1036 posts in the organization. The application process will end on June 7, 2023.

Education qualification: The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized university. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria. The university should be recognized/approved by Government; Government Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC etc.

Consolidated remuneration:

Rs.29,000/- per month in the first year,

Rs.31,000/- per month in the second year and

Rs.34,000/- per month in the third year of service.

How to apply: Candidates can apply Online only, from May 24, 2023, to June 07, 2023 both dates inclusive. Application in any other mode will not be accepted.

Application process: Payment is to be made only in Online mode as follows –

SC/ST/PWD candidates ( Only Intimation Charges): Rs 200

Other candidates (Application Fees and Intimation Charges): Rs 1000

IDBI Recruitment 2023: OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION