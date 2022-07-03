IDBI Bank Admit Card 2022 released at idbibank.in: See how to check here

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) released the admit card for the post of Executives (On Contract) today, July 02, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the IDBI Recruitment exam can download their hall tickets from the Bank’s official website idbibank.in.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1544 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The Bank will tentatively conduct the online test for Executive posts on July 09, 2022. Out of the total vacancies, 1044 posts are reserved for Executives (on Contract) posts and 500 for Assistant managers, Grade ‘A’ posts.
