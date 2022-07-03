IDBI Bank Admit Card 2022 released at idbibank.in: See how to check here

IDBI Bank Admit Card 2022 | Photo: PTI

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) released the admit card for the post of Executives (On Contract) today, July 02, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the IDBI Recruitment exam can download their hall tickets from the Bank’s official website idbibank.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1544 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The Bank will tentatively conduct the online test for Executive posts on July 09, 2022. Out of the total vacancies, 1044 posts are reserved for Executives (on Contract) posts and 500 for Assistant managers, Grade ‘A’ posts.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of the Industrial Development Bank of India at idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ section

Click on the ‘Current Opening’ section

Now click on the “Call Letter for Online Examination” link

Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Now click on the login option

Your IDBI Executive Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Salary details

First year-- Rs 29,000

Second year-- Rs 31,000

Third year-- Rs 34,000.

