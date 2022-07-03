Search icon
IDBI Bank Admit Card 2022 released at idbibank.in: See how to check here

IDBI Bank Admit Card 2022 has been released today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) released the admit card for the post of Executives (On Contract) today, July 02, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the IDBI Recruitment exam can download their hall tickets from the Bank’s official website idbibank.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1544 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The Bank will tentatively conduct the online test for Executive posts on July 09, 2022. Out of the total vacancies, 1044 posts are reserved for Executives (on Contract) posts and 500 for Assistant managers, Grade ‘A’ posts. 

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official website of the Industrial Development Bank of India at idbibank.in
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ section
  • Click on the ‘Current Opening’ section
  • Now click on the “Call Letter for Online Examination” link
  • Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth
  • Now click on the login option
  • Your IDBI Executive Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Salary details 

  • First year-- Rs 29,000
  • Second year-- Rs 31,000
  • Third year-- Rs 34,000.

