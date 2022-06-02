Search icon
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for Executive, Assistant Manager posts, check salary, age limit

An online exam, for selection, will be held in July. To appear in the exam, candidates will have to register themselves on the official website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 02, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has asked interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Executives (on contract) and Admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade-A. 

Candidates can apply for the same by visiting IDBI's official website - www.idbibank.in. A total of 1,044 vacancies will be filled in IDBI Executive Posts and 500 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A Posts.

An online exam, for selection, will be held in July. To appear in the exam, candidates will be required to register themselves on the official website from July 3 onwards. Meanwhile, the last date to register is June 17, 2022.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Executive - 1044 (UR-418, SC-175, ST-79, EWS-104, PH- 41) Graduate

Assistant Manager (PGDBF) - 500 (UR-200, SC-121, ST-28, OBC-101, EWS-50, PH-20)

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Age limit 

Executives (on Contract) - 20 to 25 years

IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 - 21 to 28 years

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Salary 

Executive Salary (per month)

Rs 29,000 in the 1st year 

Rs 31,000 in the 2nd year 

Rs 34,000 in the 3rd year 

Assistant Manager Salary (per month)

During 9 months training period - Rs 2,500 

During internship of 3 months - Rs 10,000 

After completion of course - Rs 36,000

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Selection process 

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the online test. After the test, a document verification round, and pre-recruitment medical test will be done. 

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Click here for the official notification 

