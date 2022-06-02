IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for Executive, Assistant Manager posts, check salary, age limit

File Photo

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has asked interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Executives (on contract) and Admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade-A.

Candidates can apply for the same by visiting IDBI's official website - www.idbibank.in. A total of 1,044 vacancies will be filled in IDBI Executive Posts and 500 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A Posts.

An online exam, for selection, will be held in July. To appear in the exam, candidates will be required to register themselves on the official website from July 3 onwards. Meanwhile, the last date to register is June 17, 2022.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Executive - 1044 (UR-418, SC-175, ST-79, EWS-104, PH- 41) Graduate

Assistant Manager (PGDBF) - 500 (UR-200, SC-121, ST-28, OBC-101, EWS-50, PH-20)

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Executives (on Contract) - 20 to 25 years

IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 - 21 to 28 years

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Salary

Executive Salary (per month)

Rs 29,000 in the 1st year

Rs 31,000 in the 2nd year

Rs 34,000 in the 3rd year

Assistant Manager Salary (per month)

During 9 months training period - Rs 2,500

During internship of 3 months - Rs 10,000

After completion of course - Rs 36,000

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the online test. After the test, a document verification round, and pre-recruitment medical test will be done.