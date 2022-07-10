Search icon
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 1044 Executive posts at idbibank.in

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, idbibank.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 01:35 PM IST

IDBI Bank to conclude the recruitment process for 1044 Executives posts soon. The last date to apply is June 17, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Executives              

No. of Vacancy: 1044     

Pay Scale: 29000/- (Per Month)

Category wise Details

UR: 418

SC: 175 

ST: 79   

OBC: 268             

EWS: 104            

Total: 1044                                                         

IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognised university.               

Age Limit: 20 to 25 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets

For SC/ST/PWD candidates: 200/-           

For All others: 1000/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website idbi.com.

Important Dates for IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application submission: June 03, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 17, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: 17 June 2022

Date of Online Test: July 09, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test, document verification and Pre-Recruitment Medical Test.

