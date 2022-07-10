IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 1044 Executive posts at idbibank.in

IDBI Bank to conclude the recruitment process for 1044 Executives posts soon. The last date to apply is June 17, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, idbibank.in.
IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Executives
No. of Vacancy: 1044
Pay Scale: 29000/- (Per Month)
Category wise Details
UR: 418
SC: 175
ST: 79
OBC: 268
EWS: 104
Total: 1044
IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognised university.
Age Limit: 20 to 25 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets
For SC/ST/PWD candidates: 200/-
For All others: 1000/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website idbi.com.
Important Dates for IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022
Starting date for online application submission: June 03, 2022
Last date for online application submission: June 17, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: 17 June 2022
Date of Online Test: July 09, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test, document verification and Pre-Recruitment Medical Test.