IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 1044 Executive posts at idbibank.in

File photo

IDBI Bank to conclude the recruitment process for 1044 Executives posts soon. The last date to apply is June 17, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Executives

No. of Vacancy: 1044

Pay Scale: 29000/- (Per Month)

Category wise Details

UR: 418

SC: 175

ST: 79

OBC: 268

EWS: 104

Total: 1044

IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognised university.

Age Limit: 20 to 25 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets

For SC/ST/PWD candidates: 200/-

For All others: 1000/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website idbi.com.

Important Dates for IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application submission: June 03, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 17, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: 17 June 2022

Date of Online Test: July 09, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test, document verification and Pre-Recruitment Medical Test.