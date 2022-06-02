IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1044 Executive posts at idbibank.in, know how to apply

IDBI Bank is inviting applications for 1044 Executives on a contract basis. The last date to apply is June 17, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, idbibank.in.
IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Executives
No. of Vacancy: 1044
Pay Scale: 29000/- (Per Month)
Category wise Details
UR: 418
SC: 175
ST: 79
OBC: 268
EWS: 104
Total: 1044
IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university.
Age Limit: 20 to 25 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets
For SC/ST/PWD candidates: 200/-
For All others: 1000/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website idbi.com.
Important Dates for IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022
Starting date for online application submission: June 03, 2022
Last date for online application submission: June 17, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: 17 June 2022
Date of Online Test: July 09, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test, document verification and Pre-Recruitment Medical Test.