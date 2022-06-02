Search icon
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1044 Executive posts at idbibank.in, know how to apply

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, idbibank.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 02, 2022, 05:46 PM IST

File photo

IDBI Bank is inviting applications for 1044 Executives on a contract basis. The last date to apply is June 17, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Executives              

No. of Vacancy: 1044     

Pay Scale: 29000/- (Per Month)

Category wise Details

UR: 418

SC: 175 

ST: 79   

OBC: 268             

EWS: 104            

Total: 1044                                                         

IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university.               

Age Limit: 20 to 25 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets

For SC/ST/PWD candidates: 200/-           

For All others: 1000/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website idbi.com.

Important Dates for IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application submission: June 03, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 17, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: 17 June 2022

Date of Online Test: July 09, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test, document verification and Pre-Recruitment Medical Test.

