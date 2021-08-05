IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for Executive posts â€“Check eligibility, salary and other details

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: IDBI Bank is inviting applications for 920 Executives posts on a contract basis at its different Branches and Offices. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, idbibank.in. The online application process began on August 4. The last date to apply for IDBI Bank recruitment 2021 is August 18, 2021.

“Recruitments in IDBI Bank are strictly on all India basis by open competition and the Bank has not hired or authorized any agency or organization or any individual to recommend or recruit any personnel on its behalf or collect any money or commission or charges for recruitment or training or coaching, etc,” the official notification reads.

IDBI Executive Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Executives

No. of Vacancy: 920

Pay Scale: 29000/- (Per Month)

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 category wise details

UR: 373

SC: 138

ST: 69

OBC: 248

EWS: 92

Total: 920

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PWD).

Age Limit: 20 to 25 years

IDBI Executive recruitment 2021 How to Apply:

Go to the IDBI website idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ and ‘Current Openings’ links

Click on the Executive post's link

Enter all required details to create a profile

Login, and upload documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a hardcopy for future reference.

IDBI Executive recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection is based on online test, document verification and Pre-Recruitment Medical Test.