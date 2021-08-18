IDBI Bank Executive recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 920 posts with salary up to Rs 29000 - know details
IDBI Bank recruitment: The online registration had begun on August 4 and the last date for printing of online application is September 2, 2021.
IDBI Bank Executive recruitment 2021: The application process for 920 posts on offer at different branches and offices of the IDBI bank on a contract basis is going to end today (August 18). The online registration had begun on August 4 and the last date for printing of online application is September 2, 2021.
IDBI Executive Vacancy 2021 Details
Post: Executives
No. of Vacancy: 920
IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 category-wise details
UR: 373
SC: 138
ST: 69
OBC: 248
EWS: 92
Total: 920
Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PWD).
IDBI Bank Executive recruitment 2021: Payscale
1) Rs 29,000 per month in the first year2) Rs 31,000 per month in the second year3) Rs 34,000 per month in the third year of service
Age Limit: 20 to 25 years
Candidates must note that the appointment of Executive will be on a contractual basis and would be initially for a period of 1 year and this may be reviewed for extension on a year-to-year basis for a further period of 2 years, subject to satisfactory performance, completion of assigned mandatory e-learning certifications and availability of vacancies.
Now, on successful completion of a period of 3 years of contractual service, such appointees may become eligible for appointment as Assistant Manager (Grade A) in IDBI Bank through a selection process conducted by the bank.