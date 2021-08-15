IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 920 Executive posts â€“ Details here
IDBI Bank is inviting applications for the posts of 920 Executives on a contract basis at its different Branches and Offices.
IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: Executives
No. of Vacancy: 920
Pay Scale: 29000/- (Per Month)
IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 Category wise details:
UR: 373
SC: 138
ST: 69
OBC: 248
EWS: 92
Total: 920
IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PWD).
Age Limit: 20 to 25 years
Application Fee:
For SC/ST/PWD candidates: 200/-
For All others: 1000/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through the website idbi.com from August 04, 2021, to August 18, 2021.
Starting Date for Online Application Submission: August 04, 2021
Last Date for Online Application Submission: August 18, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 18, 2021
Date of Online Test: September 05, 2021
IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online tests, document verification and Pre-Recruitment Medical tests.
IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 notification: idbibank.in