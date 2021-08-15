IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 920 Executive posts â€“ Details here

IDBI Bank is inviting applications for the posts of 920 Executives on a contract basis at its different Branches and Offices. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, idbibank.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is August 04, 2021.

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Executives

No. of Vacancy: 920

Pay Scale: 29000/- (Per Month)

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 Category wise details:

UR: 373

SC: 138

ST: 69

OBC: 248

EWS: 92

Total: 920

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PWD).

Age Limit: 20 to 25 years

Application Fee:

For SC/ST/PWD candidates: 200/-

For All others: 1000/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through the website idbi.com from August 04, 2021, to August 18, 2021.

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: August 04, 2021

Last Date for Online Application Submission: August 18, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 18, 2021

Date of Online Test: September 05, 2021

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online tests, document verification and Pre-Recruitment Medical tests.

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 notification: idbibank.in