ICSI to release CS Executive, Professional results 2021 on THIS date, here's how to check

In big news for those vying to be a Company Secretary (CS), the Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) is going to declare the results of the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams 2021 on February 25. The candidates who appeared for the CS exams would be able to check the results after they are declared on the official website: icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS candidates should prepare themselves for the result and keep all the details in hand so that they can check their CS Executive or Professional exam results and check their scorecards soon after they are released. The official notice for the same suggested that the result of the ICSI CS Professional exam will come out at 11 am in the morning on February 25. The result of the ICSI Executive exam 2021 will be released at 2 pm on the same date.

The candidates should note that the ICSI CS Executive and Professional results 2021 can only be checked online and no physical copy of the results and scorecards will be sent to them.

"Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Executive programme (old and new Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued," said the official notice.

The candidates are advised to download their ICSI CS Executive or Professional result 2021 scorecard or mark sheet for future reference and use. The digital scorecard released on the official website of the ICSI will give a break-up of marks based on the subjects for all the candidates.

Another important thing to note for the candidates is that the CS Executive and Professional results of both the old and the new syllabus will be declared on the same day.