ICSI Result 2022 declared: Chiraag Agarwal tops CS Professional result, detailed topper list here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional today (February 25). Chiraag Agarwal has emerged as the topper. S Swathi and Riya Bhagchandani are the two and three rank holders. The executive course result will be declared at 2 pm today. Candidates can check the result on the official website at icsi.edu.
"The result of Company Secretaries Examinations -for Professional Programme and Executive Programme December 2022 Session is scheduled to be declared at 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. respectively on Saturday, the 25th February 2023. The result will be hosted on the website of the Institute: www.icsi.edu," reads the official notification.
E-result-cum-marks statement for the executive programme exam will be available on the official website. Candidates can use e-result-cum-marks statement for reference as they will not get a physical copy.
For the professional programme exam, the result-cum-marks statement will be sent to the candidate's registered address soon after the results are announced. Candidates can contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu if they do not get a physical copy of their results within 30 days of the announcement of results.
ICSI CS Professional and executive result 2023: Steps to check
