ICSI CSEET result 2022 for November session OUT: All you need to know here

ICSI CSEET Result 2022 for the November session has been released at icsi.edu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 06:17 PM IST

ICSI CSEET Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result for the November 2022 session has been released at the official website-- icsi.edu. The ICSI CSEET November 2022 exam was conducted on November 12 and 14.

The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET is now available on the website for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. Candidates must note that no physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates.

ICSI CSEET result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit ICSI website icsi.edu
  • Click on the CSEET 2022 result link
  • Login using CSEET roll number and date of birth
  • The ICSI CSEET result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout
  • Here’s the direct link to check the ICSI CSEET result in Nov 2022.

About CSEET

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40 percent marks in each paper and 50 percent marks in the aggregate. The University Grants Commission now recognizes a CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

