Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

ICSI CSEET Result 2022 to be released TODAY at icsi.edu, check date and time here

CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2022 was conducted on November 12, and 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 09:23 AM IST

ICSI CSEET Result 2022 to be released TODAY at icsi.edu, check date and time here
File photo

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CSEET Result 2022 to be released today (November 21). ICSI CSEET Result 2022 will be announced today at 4 pm. Soon after the formal announcement of the ICSI CSEET Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website-- icsi.edu.

The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2022 was conducted on November 12, and 14. The result along with the individual subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

ICSI CSEET Result 2022: Important details 

The result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be announced tomorrow (November 21) at 4 pm
ICSI CSEET Result 2022 will be available on the official website-- i.e. icsi.edu
The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CS Executive Entrance Test, November 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of the Institute soon after the declaration of the result
No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates.

Also Read: SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 released for Circle Based Officers Prelims exam at sbi.co.in

ICSI CSEET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu
Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2022 link available on the home page
Enter the login details and click on submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download the page
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.