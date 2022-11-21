ICSI CSEET Result 2022 to be released TODAY at icsi.edu, check date and time here

File photo

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CSEET Result 2022 to be released today (November 21). ICSI CSEET Result 2022 will be announced today at 4 pm. Soon after the formal announcement of the ICSI CSEET Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website-- icsi.edu.

The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2022 was conducted on November 12, and 14. The result along with the individual subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

ICSI CSEET Result 2022: Important details

The result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be announced tomorrow (November 21) at 4 pm

ICSI CSEET Result 2022 will be available on the official website-- i.e. icsi.edu

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CS Executive Entrance Test, November 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of the Institute soon after the declaration of the result

No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates.

ICSI CSEET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu

Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.