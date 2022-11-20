ICSI CSEET Result 2022 tomorrow at icsi.edu: Important details, how to check, website, other details here

ICSI CSEET Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CSEET Result 2022 date has been released. According to the date announced by the company, the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be announced tomorrow (November 21) at 4 pm. Soon after the formal announcement of the ICSI CSEET Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website-- icsi.edu.

The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2022 which was conducted on November 12, and 14 will be declared on Monday (November 21) at 4 pm. The result along with the individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

ICSI CSEET Result 2022: Important details

The result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be announced tomorrow (November 21) at 4 pm

ICSI CSEET Result 2022 will be available on the official website-- i.e. icsi.edu

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CS Executive Entrance Test, November 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of the Institute soon after the declaration of the result

No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates.

ICSI CSEET Result 2022: How to check