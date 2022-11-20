ICSI CSEET Result 2022 tomorrow at icsi.edu: Important details, how to check, website, other details here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 07:14 PM IST
Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CSEET Result 2022 date has been released. According to the date announced by the company, the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be announced tomorrow (November 21) at 4 pm. Soon after the formal announcement of the ICSI CSEET Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website-- icsi.edu.
The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2022 which was conducted on November 12, and 14 will be declared on Monday (November 21) at 4 pm. The result along with the individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.
ICSI CSEET Result 2022: Important details
- The result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be announced tomorrow (November 21) at 4 pm
- ICSI CSEET Result 2022 will be available on the official website-- i.e. icsi.edu
- The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CS Executive Entrance Test, November 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of the Institute soon after the declaration of the result
- No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates.
ICSI CSEET Result 2022: How to check
- Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu
- Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2022 link available on the home page
- Enter the login details and click on submit
- Your result will be displayed on the screen
- Check the result and download the page
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.