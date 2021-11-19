ICSI CSEET Result 2021: CS Executive Entrance Test result to be declared TODAY at icsi.edu - Steps to check online

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result will be declared today, (November 19). CSEET Result will be declared at 4 pm today. Candidates can check the result on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The official notice reads, “The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 13th and 14th November, 2021 would be declared on Friday, the 19th November, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: icsi.edu.”

ICSI CSEET exam was conducted on November 13 and 14, 2021.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates, as per the official notice.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Steps to check

- Visit the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu.

- Click on the 'Click here to view CSEET November result.' link available on the homepage,

- Enter your details such as Registration Number and then click on Login.

- Check your ICSI CSEET Result 2021 displayed on the screen.

- Download and take a printout for future references.