ICSI CSEET November 2022 Admit Card released at icsi.edu for November 12 exam, get direct link here

ICSI CSEET November 2022 Admit Card: CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 admit card for the November edition released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can download ICSI CSEET November 2022 Admit Card through the official website, icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET November 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 12, 2022. CSEET will be conducted through remote Centers. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place.

ICSI CSEET admit card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website -- icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on CSEET admit card link

Log in with the required credentials -- CSEET application number and dates of birth

ICSI CSEET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download ICSI CSEET admit card for future reference

The official notice reads, "This has reference to your registration for appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 12th November, 2022. You are requested to download your Admit Card alongwith instructions to the candidates by visiting the link: https://tinyurl.com/28ddc8fy"

ICSI CSEET November 2022 admit card: Direct link