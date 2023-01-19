ICSI CSEET May 2023: ICSI begins registration for CSEET May session exam at icsi.edu, know how to apply

File photo

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is inviting applications for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2023) May session. Interested candidates can register through the official website of ICSI CSEET at icsi.edu. The last date to apply for CSEET 2023 May session is April 15, 2023.

The May 2023 session of the ICSI CSEET will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Candidates must have minimum eligibility -- Senior Secondary (10+2) exam passed or equivalent.

ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 results were announced on January 18, 2023.

Here's the direct link to register for ICSI CSEET May 2023 session

ICSI CSEET May 2023: Steps to register

Visit the ICSI official website at icsi.edu 2023.

Click on the student tab on the homepage.

Click on the CSEET tab.

Register yourself and proceed with the application.

Upload all the required documents.

Submit and take the printout for future reference.

ICSI CSEET May 2023: Notice

