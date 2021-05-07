ICSI CSEET exam 2021 to be held tomorrow, know details here

The CS Executive Entrance Examination (CSEET 2021) will be conducted on Saturday (May 8) by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

The exam will be held in online proctored mode. Recently, ICSI had postponed CS Foundation, executive programme (old and new syllabus), and professional programme (old and new syllabus) exams which were scheduled from June 1 to June 10, 2021.

The institute has also conducted the mock test for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) so that the candidates can get familiar with the test before appearing in CSEET which is scheduled to be held on May 8.

Candidates must go through all the important exam instructions before taking it.

•Candidates are allowed to appear for the CSEET May 2021 through their laptop/desktop from home or such other convenient place. However, candidates cannot take tests through smartphone (mobile)/ tablet, etc.

• ICSI CSEET 2021 will be 200 marks and the duration of the exam will be two hours. The test will be divided into four sections Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs.

• The computer-based MCQ portion of the test forming part of CSEET shall remain the same as per the existing structure of CSEET. All four papers will carry 50 marks each. Accordingly, Paper-4 will also carry 50 marks in all, which will contain questions on Current Affairs, Presentation & Communication Skills.

• Candidates are required to log in to the Test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of the test.

• Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each part, i.e., Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3, and Paper-4 separately as the case may be, and 50% marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the test.

• Webcam and microphone are compulsory

• Use for mobile for the hotspot is permitted. However, touching the mobile phone is not allowed during the exam.