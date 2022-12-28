Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

ICSI CSEET January Exam 2022 Admit Card OUT at icsi.edu: How to download

ICSI CSEET January exam 2022 admit card has been released at the official website-- icsi.edu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

ICSI CSEET January Exam 2022 Admit Card OUT at icsi.edu: How to download
ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card OUT| Photo: PTI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the CSEET January examination 2022. Candidates who have registered to appear for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) can now download the ICSI CSEET admit card 2022 from the official site-- icsi.edu.

The CSEET written examination is scheduled to be held on January 7, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card using their CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth. For best results, please use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 & above for viewing and printing of the Admit Card, read the official notice.

Read: CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023: Practical exam timetable released; check important dates here

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu
  • Click on ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the link
  • New page will open where login details will be needed
  • Once the details are filled, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.